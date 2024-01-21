Shaq Barrett is ready to suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday

Going into Sunday's Divisional Round Playoff Game against the Detroit Lions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-point underdogs and surely could use all of the help they could get. There's no doubt that Ford Field will be an electric atmosphere on Sunday afternoon, and one of the best ways that Tampa could quiet down a raucous Lions crowd that is eager to see their team advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 32 years would be if their defense could slow down a potent and efficient Lions offense that is led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and hot head coaching candidate, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Enter Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett.

After failing to participate in Bucs practice on both Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, there was skepticism that the two-time Pro Bowler would be able to go against the Lions. But courtesy of NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, Bucs fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“#Lions TE Sam LaPorta (knee) and #Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (ankle) — both listed as questionable — are officially active for today's playoff,” according to a tweet from Pelissero.

Barrett, who was 4th in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019 after putting up a league-leading 19.5 sacks, didn't put up the gaudy numbers coming off the edge this year that he has in the past, but Barrett is still a key piece of the Bucs defense and still highly regarded, grading out as the 34th best edge defender in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, and the 14th best pass rusher at that position.