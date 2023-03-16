Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the more cash-strapped teams in the league, party due to Tom Brady’s contract. But while the quarterback may no longer be with the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay’s general manager has no qualms with the consequences of Brady’s contract.

While Brady is now retired, the Buccaneers will be paying him over $35 million. Tampa Bay is almost $2 million over the salary cap limit and has the second-lowest amount of cap remaining. But for GM Jason Licht it doesn’t matter. Brady’s contract helped the Buccaneers reach their ultimate goal, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“If I go back in time I would do it all again,” Licht said. “We pushed, we borrowed about $100 million against this year’s cap and future cap to do what we did. If anybody wants to criticize what we did, they can come to any of our three homes and look at our ring. We’re going to pursue another one too.”

The Buccaneers signed Tom Brady prior to the 2020 season. By 2021, Tampa Bay was Super Bowl champions. Licht knew that when the Bucs signed Brady, they would need to maneuver their cap in order to keep the talent they already had on the roster. It might cost them in future years. But for Licht, none of that matters when your marquee signing leads you to a Super Bowl title.

Before Brady, Tampa Bay hadn’t made the playoffs since 2007. He made them instant contenders and brought the franchise to heights it hadn’t seen since 2022. The Buccaneers might be reeling financially. But without Brady, who knows if Tampa would’ve reached the playoffs, let alone won a Super Bowl.