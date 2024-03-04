Ahead of free agency next week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to sign star wideout Mike Evans to a two-year, $52 million extension on Monday with $35 million guaranteed. After the agreement was announced, running back Rachaad White had a hyped reaction to the news:
“Exactly Run it back!!! 😝 wat yaw thought??? C’mon 🗣️🗣️”
Exactly Run it back!!! 😝 wat yaw thought??? C’mon 🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/2E4xmuqWFr
— Rachaad White 1️⃣ (@Chaad_1) March 4, 2024
There was some doubt Evans would be back in Tampa after negotiations hit a standstill before the 2023 season, making many believe the Texas A&M product would hit the open market this spring. But, he proceeded to put together a marvelous campaign, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the 10th year in a row while reeling in 13 touchdowns.
The Buccaneers will also now have some leverage to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield because he'll have his top weapon at his side in the 2024 season. Last week at the NFL Combine, Tampa GM Jason Licht made it clear they would like Mike Evans to be in a Bucs jersey for the remainder of his career. Via ESPN:
“He's an unprecedented player. We want him to be a Buc for life,” Licht said.
Evans is undoubtedly one of the best WRs in the NFL and a five-time Pro Bowler. White knows just how important his teammate is to the Bucs' offense, as evidenced by his reaction on social media. The Bucs exceeded expectations in 23′, making it to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs after eliminating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. With Mike Evans around for the foreseeable future, it's a good day to be a Buccaneers fan.