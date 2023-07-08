The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a relatively successful 2022 season. Sure, they didn't exactly contend for the Super Bowl, but they did top the NFC South and make it to the postseason. That said, they still have some holes to fill before the 2023 NFL training camp. With the draft and free agency in the rearview mirror, the Bucs have one more move to make to fill out their roster. In this article, we will explore the perfect move the Buccaneers can make to ensure they are ready to return to serious title contention. Here we'll look at their free agency moves, assess their roster, and make our recommendation.

Free Agency Recap

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had an interesting free agency period. They brought in Baker Mayfield as their new starting quarterback and re-signed cornerback Jamel Dean to a four-year, $52 million deal. Additionally, they also brought back star linebacker Lavonte David.

Keep in mind that Dean has been a valuable asset to the team. He has recorded 45 forced incompletions, seven interceptions, and 190 tackles during his four-year career. David, on the other hand, posted an 88.0 coverage grade in 2022, second in the position. He also earned an overall grade above 70.0 in eight of his 11 years as a pro. Mayfield also enters the picture in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement. Mayfield started the final five games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, posting five big-time throws and five turnover-worthy plays.

Assessing the Roster

Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can make the perfect move to fill out their roster before the 2023 NFL training camp, they need to assess their current roster. Right now, the Bucs have a large tackle-sized hole on the offensive line, a need for a quality cornerback, and a lack of depth at the running back position. In addition, the Bucs have some areas of weakness that need to be addressed, such as the lack of depth in the safety position. The Bucs have also lost some key players in free agency, including wide receiver Chris Godwin and tight end OJ Howard.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some interesting picks to fill out their roster. In the first round, they selected Calijah Kancey, an undersized defensive tackle from Pittsburgh. However, he was the first unanimous All-American at the position since Aaron Donald. Kancey is extremely quick and can win in the trenches with athleticism, but he may struggle against one-on-one blocks and defending against the run. That said, his production as a pass-rusher is undeniable, as he recorded 47 total pressures for Pitt in 2022, including eight sacks and nine hits. In the second round, the Bucs selected North Dakota State offensive tackle Cody Mauch. He earned a 92.7 overall grade in 2022, allowing just one sack and nine total pressures across 304 pass-blocking snaps. Mauch might start at right guard as a rookie. He would be a great addition to the Bucs' offensive line.

Overall, the Bucs have a talented team, but they need to address their areas of weakness to ensure they are ready to defend their Super Bowl title in 2023.

The Perfect Move

With those needs in mind, the perfect move for the Buccaneers is to sign veteran cornerback Eli Apple. He is a proven performer and would bring a wealth of experience to the Bucs' secondary.

Apple is also a perfect fit for the Buccaneers' defensive scheme. He is a physical cornerback who excels in press coverage, which is a staple of Todd Bowles' defense. They should also have enough cap space to possibly bring Apple in.

Benefits And Concerns

Eli Apple is a free-agent cornerback who has played for the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, and Carolina Panthers. He has good speed and agility, which allows him to keep up with receivers and make plays on the ball. Apple has also shown improvement in pass coverage over the years. He can play both man and zone coverage.

There are, of course, some concerns with Apple. He has had some highs and lows during his career, which has led to some criticism. In particular, Apple has struggled with run defense during his career. He can be slow to react to the run and can get caught out of position. He has also had some off-field issues during his career, including being suspended for a game in 2017 for conduct detrimental to the team.

Overall, Eli Apple is a talented cornerback with good athleticism and pass coverage skills, but he has struggled with consistency and run defense. If he can address these weaknesses, he could be a valuable addition to any team in need of a quality cornerback

Looking Ahead

If Eli Apple joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL season, it could have a significant impact on the team's outlook. First, Apple made only $3.5 million per year on his last contract and isn't going to break the bank in free agency this year either. Also, at 28 years old, he could be a valuable addition to the Bucs' secondary.

In addition, many experts have named Apple the best fit for the Bucs in free agency this offseason. The Bucs need a quality cornerback, and Apple should help fill that hole. That said, even if the Bucs do get Apple, they still have other areas of weakness that need to be addressed. These include the lack of depth at the safety position. The Bucs also need to make changes on offense to suit their quarterback in 2023. Overall, if the Bucs can address their areas of weakness and Apple can contribute to the Bucs' defense, it would make them an even stronger team in 2023.