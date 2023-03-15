Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Linebacker Lavonte David will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract in NFL Free Agency, CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“Lavonte David just text me he is returning to Tampa on a 1-year deal,” Anderson wrote.

Lavonte David is returning to the Bucs on a one-year, $7 million guaranteed contract, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

David was expected to test the NFL free agency market. Though a return to Tampa Bay was not ruled out, there was a catch.

“A return to Tampa Bay has not been ruled out, but given their cap situation, it will be challenging,” wrote Rapoport.

He played and started in 166 games for Tampa Bay since he was first selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. He earned just under 1,350 tackles, 143 tackles for loss, 59 pass deflections, 27 forced fumbles, one invitation to the Pro Bowl games and one All-Pro selection in his time with the Buccaneers.

Lavonte David agreed to a two-year, $25 million extension with the Bucs in 2021. He was also slated to test free agency that year if Bucs could not get an extension in place soon, but after they used their franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay was able to come to terms with the 33-year-old linebacker.

The Buccaneers brought in quarterback Baker Mayfield as their next potential starting quarterback on Wednesday, signing him to a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million. He had a message for his Los Angeles Rams teammates after a win over the Carolina Panthers in December.

“I’m thankful for the guys back in Carolina,” said Mayfield. “My teammates. I love those guys. It sucked having to leave. But when it works out like this, it’s for the best. And I think they understand that.”