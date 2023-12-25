Can Antoine Winfield Jr. maintain his health to contribute in the Bucs' last two games?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a cross-conference matchup to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Buccaneers' 30-12 victory moved their record to 8-7. Antoine Winfield Jr. was having a breakout day until he exited the game due to a head injury concern. Now, head coach Todd Bowles provided a positive update on the safety's status.

Antoine Winfield Jr. gets a positive injury update amid concussion concerns

Todd Bowles said Winfield Jr. does not have a concussion and was fine to return to the Jaguars game, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. The 25-year-old safety amassed three solo tackles, one sack, and one interception during the game.

Thankfully, it seems his head injury was not too serious. Winfield has been a huge contributor to Tampa Bay's defense in 2023. He has made 65 solo tackles, five forced fumbles (2nd in the NFL), two interceptions, and 11 passes defended. He was on fire on Sunday, and he helped the Bucs' defense overcome the Jaguars.

Tampa Bay forced four turnovers on the Jacksonville offense. The Jaguars gave up two fumbles and two interceptions. Somehow, Jacksonville was able to gain more passing yards than the Bucs. Still, Baker Mayfield won the battle of QBs.

The 28-year-old threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, opposing QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 211 yards and one TD, but he gave up one interception.

Tampa Bay is making a late-season push to attempt to squeeze into the NFL Playoffs. They remain in first place in the NFC South. The Bucs' next game will be against the New Orleans Saints on December 31st.