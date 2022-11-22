Published November 22, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Antonio Brown really just can’t go on a day without hating or trolling on former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady. And of course, he loves to use Brady’s now-ex-wife Gisele Bundchen to do that.

The former star wide receiver was back at it again on Monday after he shared a poorly edited photo of Bundchen in a nude but censored model image.

Antonio Brown posted a poorly photoshopped pic of Giselle nude on his snapchat story😭💀 pic.twitter.com/33cJAXmS4n — NastyNewton (@TheNastyNewton) November 22, 2022

That’s definitely going too far, but to be honest, it’s not surprising coming from Antonio Brown who has showed neither sympathy or sensitivity to Tom Brady’s personal issues even before his divorce to Gisele Bundchen.

Remember, Brown also shared an edited photo of Bundchen hugging him when the marital problems of the two were publicized. It was a photo of the Brazilian model sharing a moment with Brady, but AB really had to put his face there instead.

It also doesn’t look like Brown has any good reason for hating on Brady. As everyone knows, it was the legendary quarterback who gave Brown a chance when everybody else in the league was giving up on him because of his on- and off-court antics. But when asked why he’s trolling Brady and even used his then-wife to do it, AB had no real answer.

“It is what it is…people go through stuff every day,” Brown said last month.

By the looks of it, Brown’s roasting of Brady won’t be ending any time soon.