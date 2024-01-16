While Chris Godwin and the offense balled out, the WR says the Buccaneers' defense was crucial in their win over the Eagles.

Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced in the playoffs with an impressive win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend. But while Godwin would surely like to take the credit, the wide receiver knows just how important defense was for the Buccaneers to secure a win.

Tampa Bay came away with a 32-9 victory over Philadelphia, setting up a matchup with the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. While Godwin caught a touchdown pass in the win, he noted that the defense has been key to the Buccaneers' success, via Sara Walsh of The NFL Network.

“Can't say enough about them. They're a bunch of ballers on that side. They're playing with a ton of grit, they're playing together. They're so energized right now. They've been doing a great job carrying us the last couple of weeks.”

Godwin was one of three players to catch a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield against the Eagles. His TD was the third of the bunch as it put the final nail in Philadelphia's coffin.

While the offense was flashy, the defense more than got its job done. Tampa Bay held the Eagles to just 276 yards of total offense. Philly gained just 42 rushing yards and were held 0-9 on third down. The Buccaneers even recorded a safety.

Chris Godwin and company will need the Bucs' defense to be at the top of their game when they take on the Lions. But after their performance against the Eagles, Tampa Bay proved they're up for the challenge.