The new Panthers coach shared a heartfelt message.

The Carolina Panthers have hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach.

Canales is surely excited to get going with the Panthers, but he first took the time on Thursday to offer gratitude to his old team on social media:

“Excited for what’s to come but right now just thankful for my time with the @Buccaneers! Amazing fans and organization. Thanks to Coach Bowles, the staff and the amazing players that I was honored to work with! I’ll be rootin for ya 15 weeks out of the year! Thank You!!!”

Canales has plenty of NFL experience since he began his career with the Seattle Seahawks back in 2010. During his time in Seattle, Canales served as a wide receivers coach (2010-2017), quarterback coach (2018-2019, 2022), and passing game coordinator (2020-2021). He became the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in the 2023 season and proved to be a reliable enough play caller for the Panthers to offer him the team's head coaching position.

The Panthers clearly want someone to coach up Bryce Young and Canales could be just the coach for the job. His history in the NFL proves that he's had success with quarterback performance at his various stops. Not to mention, he just coached an offense that allowed Baker Mayfield to throw for 4,044 yards (career high), 28 touchdowns (career high), and just 10 interceptions.

The Panthers would love to see those kinds of numbers for Young next season.

Canales will report directly to Panthers owner David Tepper, which has some fans already nervous about is job security, but Canales has the opportunity to turn Carolina around.