Mayfield has some things that need to be figured out before he decides his future.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had a resurgence this season that saw him lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the second round of the NFL Playoffs before bowing out against the Detroit Lions.

Now Mayfield is likely to have multiple suitors after his bounce-back season, but he says the Buccaneers have to work some things out before he makes his decision, according to Grant Gordon of NFL Network.

“My agent and them, I think they engaged a little bit,” Mayfield said of negotiations. “But obviously when Canales left — and happy for him, as well, getting a head coaching job, he deserves that — but when they started the OC search, I think they know that we've got to know who's calling plays before anything's done.”

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales was hired to be the next coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield led the Buccaneers to five wins in its last six games to secure a third straight division title. Then in the playoffs, he was phenomenal in a Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles before narrowly falling short of an upset victory over the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

Baker finished the year with 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns — both career highs — to go with a passer rating of 94.6 and just 10 interceptions. He played his best football near the end of the season and in the playoffs. From Weeks 9 to 16, Mayfield had a passer rating of 102.7 with 16 touchdowns and four picks.

In the playoffs, Bakers elevated his game, posting a passer rating of 106.8 across the two contests. Tom Brady's passer rating in a Buccaneers uniform? 89.8. Despite the late pick, Mayfield did everything he could to try and will the Bucs to victory against the Lions — totaling the third-most passing yards in a postseason game for the franchise.

The Buccaneers will likely look to hire an OC that fits Mayfield's strengths in order to lock him up with a long-term deal.