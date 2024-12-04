Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, after being cleated during the team’s Week 13 overtime win against the Carolina Panthers. Despite initial concerns about a potential Achilles injury, Mayfield returned to action and helped secure a 26-23 victory.

Mayfield completed 21 of 33 passes for 235 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He finished the game with a 63.6% completion rate, a passer rating of 69.6, and a QBR of 9.5, marking one of his least efficient performances of the season. While the Buccaneers emerged with a critical win, Mayfield’s struggles against Carolina highlighted areas for improvement as the team heads into the final stretch of the season.

Baker Mayfield practices as Mike Evans, Bucky Irving sit out ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Raiders

Despite the challenging game, Mayfield has been a steady presence for Tampa Bay this year. The Buccaneers hold a 6-6 record, tying the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South. Across 12 games, Mayfield has amassed 3,034 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He is enjoying a career-best season with a 70.8% completion rate and a 101.3 passer rating, underlining his importance to the team’s offensive success.

The Buccaneers are dealing with additional injury concerns as they prepare for their Week 14 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-10). Specifically, running back Bucky Irving (hip/back) and wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring/calf) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, leaving their statuses uncertain. The team will need its key players healthy as it looks to extend a two-game winning streak and maintain its grip on the division race.

Tampa Bay’s matchup against the Raiders presents a chance to build momentum as the playoffs approach. With Mayfield leading the offense and the defense stepping up in critical moments, the Buccaneers aim to solidify their position atop the NFC South and make a strong push for the postseason.