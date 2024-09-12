As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up for a pivotal early-season clash against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Baker Mayfield is candid about the significance of this matchup. Fresh off a commanding victory over the Commanders in Week One, the Buccaneers are set to face a sterner test against the Lions—a team that not only ousted them during last season’s playoffs at Ford Field but also bested them in the regular season.

This upcoming game in Detroit isn't just another fixture on the schedule; it represents a significant challenge and an opportunity for the Buccaneers to gauge their progress against one of the NFC’s top contenders. Reflecting on the importance of the encounter, Mayfield conveyed a sense of urgency and anticipation in an interview with Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

“Yeah, this is definitely one of those games,” he acknowledged, emphasizing the necessity of bringing their best effort every week. “At this level, if you don’t show up you can get beat any given week.”

Buccaneers going for the upset

The context of this game is laden with history and expectations. Last January, the Buccaneers’ playoff aspirations were abruptly halted by the Lions at their house—the same place they are set to play this weekend. With the Lions having reached the NFC Championship last season and entering this season with the second-best odds to win the NFC, the Buccaneers face a formidable opponent. Mayfield views the game as a crucial measure of the Buccaneers' current standing.

“This is one of those—on the road with a team who was in the NFC Championship, where we aspire to be. It’s a measuring stick to great competition [and] see how our guys handle it early on,” he explained.

While it’s still early in the season, the outcome of this game could significantly influence perceptions of the Buccaneers. A victory would not only serve as a form of redemption for their playoff defeat but also help reshape how the team is viewed in terms of their chances in 2024.

“It’s a long season but we can learn a lot from this one,” Mayfield added, highlighting the learning opportunity this game presents.

As the Buccaneers prepare to revisit the site of their previous season's end, the team not only anticipates a chance to assess their development and resolve but also hopes to set a tone for the remainder of the season. With Mayfield at the helm, the Buccaneers are not just looking to compete; they are aiming to establish themselves among the elite in the NFC, making this game against the Lions a critical early-season test.