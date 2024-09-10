Baker Mayfield picked up right where he left off in 2023, delivering a standout performance that led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

In a week where over half of the NFL's starting quarterbacks failed to surpass 200 passing yards, Mayfield stood out. He currently ranks fourth in passing yards behind Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, and Patrick Mahomes.

Mayfield completed 24 of 30 passes (80 percent) for 289 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, averaging 12 yards per completion and taking just one sack. He posted a quarterback rating of 146.4, the highest in Week 1.

It is essential to note that this is just one week of play, but it's worth recognizing how far Mayfield has come in the last two seasons.

Baker Mayfield's journey has gone from draft disappointment to resurgence with Buccaneers

After being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Mayfield struggled to live up to the high expectations. His stint with the Carolina Panthers was even less successful, leading him to Los Angeles for a brief five-game tenure. However, that experience seemed to reinvigorate him and set him up for his current role with the Buccaneers, who faced the daunting task of replacing Tom Brady.

Heading into last season, expectations for Mayfield were low. Replacing Brady was a tall order, and many—including Buccaneers fans—had written off the season. Mayfield was seen as a bridge quarterback, a placeholder until the team could find its next franchise player in the draft. Yet, he exceeded those expectations.

Mayfield finished in the top 10 in passing yards last season, throwing for a career-high 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, with a career-best 64.3 percent completion rate. His strong play led the Buccaneers to a 9-8 record, their third consecutive NFC South title, and even a playoff win.

“This is a really good fit. Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay is a really good fit,” Colin Cowherd said on the Tuesday episode of The Herd. “You watched him this weekend… he was as good as any quarterback. He really was.”

For whatever reason—whether the reduced expectations, a change of scenery, or both—Mayfield appears to have found the perfect environment in Tampa Bay. His performance on Sunday reinforced that notion.

Could Baker Mayfield be a dark horse MVP candidate this season?

While it might be premature to label him an early or dark horse MVP candidate, it's not without merit. Statistically, very few quarterbacks came close to Mayfield's level of play in Week 1. He was the only quarterback to throw for four touchdowns—his fifth such game in his career—with only Derek Carr nearing that mark with three against the Panthers.

It may have taken longer than expected, but Mayfield is finally reaching the peak of his career, showing flashes of the brilliance he displayed at Oklahoma when he won the Heisman Trophy back in 2017, his final season with the Sooners.

“I play my best when I'm having fun,” Mayfield told reporters after the game on Sunday. “This group allows me to do that, and everybody in the building. I'm so thankful to them.”

This isn’t the same frustrated and defeated Mayfield we saw in Cleveland or Carolina. This is a rejuvenated Mayfield, overcoming the odds and redefining his narrative. Will this culminate in an MVP award? With 16 games left, only time will tell. But he's already put himself in the conversation.