The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back on track with a lopsided 33-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. For quarterback Baker Mayfield, the key was simply getting hot.

First and foremost, Mayfield said that the temperature was the hottest he has ever played in, which impressed him with how Tampa Bay performed. But for the Buccaneers to find their spark, Mayfield said everyone on offense was locked in and, “played with their hair on fire,” via team reporter Scott Smith.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring with a pair of Mayfield touchdown passes in the first quarter. They added another touchdown and field goal before Philadelphia got on the board. But the Buccaneers still took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

The Eagles scored first in the third quarter, but with the Buccaneers answering with a touchdown of their own, the matchup was out of handle. Tampa Bay then waltzed to their big victory, moving to 3-1 on the season.

Baker Mayfield completed 30-of-47 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. It's the highest yardage total Mayfield has thrown for in 2024 and marked the first time he threw for multiple touchdowns since Week 1.

It also comes after their lone loss of the season to the Denver Broncos. In that game, Mayfield threw for just 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The quarterback said Tampa Bay watched tape from their Denver disaster and worked to improve and correct any problems in their path , via Smith.

Mayfield and the Bucs will be looking to play with their hair on fire all the way to another NFC South crown. They'll have their next opportunity in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Buccaneers have now seen the floor and ceiling of their offense. Mayfield wants to ensure they're more of their Week 4 selves rather than Week 3 moving forward.