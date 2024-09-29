The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on a very strong performance in their Week 4 33-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had another great day, accounting for three total touchdowns on the afternoon. During his postgame interview with Fox Sports' Erin Andrews, Mayfield discussed how he beat the notorious Tampa heat. It was certainly a different way than most people would have done it.

“I changed my pants at halftime,” Mayfield said during his discussion with Andrews.

Expand Tweet

While most would elect to sit in an air-conditioned room or drink an ice-cold beverage, Mayfield's method helped him lead the Bucs to victory. The veteran signal caller threw for 347 yards on the day, and didn't turn the ball over once. It was another statement win for Tampa Bay over Philadelphia, as the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round in January. At 3-1, the team is in first place of the NFC South at the moment, following the New Orleans Saints' loss to Atlanta Falcons. Now, facing the Falcons this upcoming Thursday night in Atlanta will be a tough hill to climb. Can the Bucs overcome the short week and get to 4-1?

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers off to 3-1 start

The Bucs have a tough schedule ahead, starting with the Falcons on Thursday night. After that it's an away game against the Saints, a Monday night matchup at home against the Baltimore Ravens, followed by the Falcons again at home. November isn't any easier, with back-to-back games against the two teams who played in the Super Bowl last season: the Kansas City Chiefs (at home on Monday Night Football) and on the road at the San Francisco 49ers.

The schedule coming out of their bye week is much smoother, with the Dallas Cowboys (on the road in Week 16) and at New Orleans to close the season out as the toughest matchups. The bye week does come at an opportune time, as it will allow Tampa Bay to rest up and prep for the softer second half. Still, they need to try their best to be at or near the top of their division before the bye.

Mayfield and company will try their best to make sure that another NFC South title and playoff berth are in their future. Last season ended when they lost a close matchup to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional round. The Bucs sort of avenged that loss with a 20-16 win in Week Two over the Lions. Now, as the season progresses, the weather will get colder, and the pressure will rise. Can Tampa Bay and their field general rise to the challenge? Football fans and analysts alike will be watching.