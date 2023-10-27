The Tampa Bay Buccaneers battled the Buffalo Bills deep into the second quarter on Thursday Night Football. The Buccaneers tied the game up at 10 apiece on a play that has been seen as “incredible” and “improbable” by football watchers and stat geeks alike.

With the trade deadline coming up on Halloween, three possible trades were mentioned that the Buccaneers may attempt to offer soon. Fans went crazy over Bills QB Josh Allen's decision to evoke Taylor Swift's name during a pre-snap play call against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers.

As the game unfolded on Thursday night, the Buccaneers found themselves trailing on the scoreboard 10-3.

That's when Mayfield took matters into his own hands, tossing a touchdown pass to Chris Godwin that had an improbable percentage tied to it. And that, as they say, is why they play the games, not on computer screens but on football fields and baseball diamonds and the like.

Baker Mayfield & Chris Godwin (3-yd TD) Mayfield's pass to Godwin had a 25.2% completion probability, the most improbable touchdown pass on a slant route in over two seasons (since Week 7, 2021). 📽️ https://t.co/1OMRlplD2C pic.twitter.com/Ybp0GW1797 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 27, 2023

As the third quarter started, Mayfield had 118 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He had completed 12-of-20 passes while Godwin caught four balls for 48 yards and the aforementioned score.

Allen threw for 206 yards with one touchdown and one interception on the night as the game progressed into the third quarter. For Buccaneers fans, the incredible touchdown toss was a mere glimpse of what is possible when the former first round pick Mayfield and the talented wide receiver Godwin are on the field together.

The Buccaneers need to do a better job of slowing down Allen in the second half in hopes of securing a much-needed road win against their interconference foes.