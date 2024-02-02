Baker Mayfield knows how to laugh at himself.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoyed somewhat of a resurgent 2023-24 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay raised eyebrows across the NFL by winning the NFC South division and therefore making the NFL playoffs, but they didn't stop there, as Mayfield led the team to a Wild Card round win over the Philadelphia Eagles at home before finally bowing out to the Detroit Lions in the divisional round on the road.

Mayfield is now enjoying the NFL Pro Bowl festivities and looked a little rusty as he geared up to participate in one of the weekend's many skill competition events.

While he was there, Mayfield took the time to answer some questions from former Pittsburgh Steelers star and current ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark, in a video posted by Awful Announcing on X.

“So when you start missing a couple, do you feel like ‘ok, everybody's looking at me now, I've got to turn it up?' But you ain't been practicing enough to turn it up?” wondered Clark.

Mayfield then responded with a bit of self deprecating humor.

“My last pass I threw was to Derrick Barnes in Detroit, so yeah,” answered Mayfield, to which Clark burst out laughing.

Derrick Barnes of course is the Detroit defender who intercepted Mayfield's last pass in the NFC divisional round, effectively icing the game for the Lions and ending any chance the Buccaneers had of advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

It remains unclear what the future now holds for Mayfield, who is sure to have a number of suitors after his impressive performance this season.