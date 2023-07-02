The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask heading in to the 2023 season, and wide receiver Mike Evans had high praise for both quarterbacks.

“Kyle's improved a lot,” Mike Evans said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “I'm really impressed with what I've seen from Baker. Whoever the quarterback will be, I'm positive they're going to make the right choice and we're going to win some games.”

The Buccaneers went 8-9 last season with Tom Brady as their quarterback. That was still good enough to win the NFC South last season. Now without Tom Brady, the Buccaneers will have to decide between either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask.

Evans has had over 1,000 yards in each of his nine seasons in the NFL. The record for most consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards is held by Jerry Rice with 11. Evans is aiming to break that record.

“I think about it. It's right there, so I'm gonna definitely try to get that,” Evans said, via Kownack. “I'm already one of one right now. I hope I can pass the great Jerry Rice and his record. Obviously, nobody will pass his records probably, like ever, total. But that 1,000-yard streak record would be cool to have.”

Evans said he expects to reach 1,000 yards as long as he is healthy.

“I should get 1,000 yards if I'm healthy. Every year,” Evans said, via Kownack. “It aint that. I want to be one of the tops in the league. I want to be winning games. That's what I care about.”

It will be interesting to see if Evans records his 10th 1,000-yard season, this time with a new quarterback throwing to him.