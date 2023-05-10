The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering a new era after three seasons led by Tom Brady under center. Tampa might not know who their next starting quarterback is until September.

The Buccaneers are expected to have a battle for QB1 throughout the offseason between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Tampa’s offensive coordinator Dave Canales said the team won’t rush to make a decision and thinks having the competition will benefit the Buccaneers.

“Philosophically, for me, coming from Seattle, best guy gets the job,” Canales said. “For me, it’s a win-win when you create a competition.”

Canales said having multiple guys preparing to be the starter will make the team better as the season progresses. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks last season when Seattle had its own quarterback competition. The Seahawks unexpectedly made the playoffs, which would also be unexpected were the Buccaneers to follow suit this season.

Canales thinks that the veteran roster the Buccaneers have built allows them to have a long competition in order to find the right guy.