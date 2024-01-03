Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield makes the case for wide receiver Mike Evans to earn a Pro Bowl nod

The NFL 2023-2024 Pro Bowl rosters will be released Wednesday, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a case for wide receiver Mike Evans to make his fifth Pro Bowl. Evans has previously made the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

“He leads the league in touchdown catches at an age people thought he would be in decline,” Mayfield said, “He has not declined,” via Scott Smith.

At age 30, Evans has put up one of the best seasons of his career and is well deserving of a Pro Bowl bid. He's posted the second-highest receiving yardage total through 16 games, and is leading the NFL in touchdowns. Overall, Evans has 76 receptions for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns for his tenth straight 1,000 yard receiving season. His tenth straight 1,000 yard seasons is an NFL record for the most consecutive 1,000 yard seasons to start a career.

Unfortunately for Evans, the competition among wide receivers is fierce. In the NFC, Brandon Aiyuk, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Puka Nacua and D.J. Moore have all put up stellar seasons. Evans was also not one of the top ten receivers in fan voting, via Tom Pelissero, which could hurt his chances.

Still, this standout year was especially important for Evans, who was unable to come to terms on a contract extension with the Buccaneers before the season. Evans is currently slated to become a free agent after the season ends, but the Buccaneers would be smart to re-sign him. The Bucs may have had concerns regarding his age entering this season, but Evans proved those doubts unnecessary. Not only is Evans one of the Bucs' most productive players, but one of their most popular ones as well. If Evans went and succeeded with another team, it would be a bad look for Tampa.