Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans continues to cement himself as one of the greatest wide receivers in history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in striking distance of the division lead in the mediocre NFC South, as their 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday moved them to 5-7 on the season, one game behind the 6-6 Atlanta Falcons. One of the major reasons for why the Buccaneers remain in playoff contention is the stellar play of veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, as he continues to age like fine wine by putting in one incredible season after another.

In fact, just to put Evans' consistency in greater perspective, the Buccaneers wideout, after tallying 162 yards on seven receptions (one touchdown) against the Panthers, has now notched his 10th consecutive season with 1,000 or more receiving yards, which is nothing short of an exceptional feat. After all, according to Dante Koplowitz-Fleming of NFL Research, “Evans is the third player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in double-digit seasons — joining wide receiver royalty in Jerry Rice (14 seasons) and Randy Moss (10 seasons).”

The Buccaneers star wide receiver is certainly staking his claim as one of the greatest to ever do it in his position in the NFL. Mike Evans, in addition to joining two of the greatest wideouts in the aforementioned club, also joined Rice as the only two players to tally 10-plus consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards or more.

The Evans lovefest does not stop there. It's important to note that the Buccaneers star is only 30 years old; he has tallied seasons with 1,000 yards or more in each of his first 10 seasons in the NFL, which is nothing short of spectacular as he didn't need much time to transition to the professional level as a 21-year old back in 2014.

This near-unparalleled consistency makes Mike Evans one of the greatest wide receivers in history, even though the discourse surrounding the Buccaneers wideout doesn't exactly revolve around his place in the pantheon of legends. The Buccaneers can rest assured that, despite the churn at quarterback, Evans can flourish which makes him quite the amazing piece to have on offense.

Evans will look to add to his receiving yards total this season when the Buccaneers take on the Falcons in an all-important clash on Sunday.