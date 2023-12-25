Buccaneers WR Mike Evans continues to make history.

It's time to talk about Mike Evans as one of the greatest wide receivers of this era. Well, that should've been obvious to most people even before this season. In 2023, though, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star proved once and for all that he belongs in that conversation. Now, Evans has added another record to his illustrious career.

After his two-touchdown performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mike Evans reached 13 TD receptions for the year. This was the Buccaneers star's fifth year with this milestone. Only four other players have reached this record: Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Marvin Harrison, per Adam Schefter. That's a pretty swell list!

“Buccaneers’ WR Mike Evans has 13 touchdown receptions this season and is now the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 12 touchdown receptions in five-or-more seasons, joining Jerry Rice (eight seasons), Terrell Owens (seven), Marvin Harrison (six) and Randy Moss (six).”

Mike Evans continues historic run

Earlier this year, Mike Evans set an NFL record by being the first player to reach 1,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league. The Buccaneers star is just one season behind Jerry Rice for the all-time consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. What's impressive is that Evans was able to reach these records with different quarterbacks of different quality. From Baker Mayfield to Jameis Winston to Tom Brady, Evans has been able to perform at a high level.

The Buccaneers now have a chance to clinch the division and a playoff berth next week when the face the New Orleans Saints. A Super Bowl run seems incredibly unlikely, but who knows? All you need is a seat at the table, and anything can happen.