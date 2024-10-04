The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a miraculous 36-30 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers off of a game-sealing touchdown reception by former HBCU standout KhaDarel Hodge. Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, who had a record-setting night, found Hodge for a 45-yard reception in the Falcons opening overtime drive to secure the victory over their NFC South rival. Hodges had a big moment in front of the world on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football but he’s used to making big plays.

Hodge started his college football career ironically as a quarterback, as he committed to play for Alcorn State University. However, he left the Braves and transferred to Hinds Community College and switched his position to wide receiver. He played for Hinds for one season before making his leap back to the SWAC to play for the Prairie View A&M Panthers, where he solidified himself as a future NFL standout.

During his time at Prairie View A&M, Hodge made 30 appearances, achieving 104 receptions for 1,797 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. In his senior year with the Panthers, he recorded 48 receptions, amassed 844 receiving yards, and scored 12 touchdowns. He ultimately declared for the 2018 NFL Draft but unfortunately wasn’t selected. But, he still got a shot at the NFL as he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

After being with the Rams for a season, he transitioned to the Cleveland Browns where he found playing time. He showed his talent, catching four passes for 76 yards and led the team with 13 special teams tackles. In his final season with the Browns in which he played nine games, Hodge secured 11 receptions for 180 yards on 17 targets. He eventually made his way to the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, signing one-year deals with the team in 2023 and 2024.

While he hasn’t seen a lot of targets this year, he finished tonight’s game with two catches for 67 yards. But, he ultimately made the play that mattered as the Falcons look to fight to win the NFC South and ultimately secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2017. The Falcons face off against the Panthers on October 13th at 1 PM EST.