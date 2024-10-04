After popping up on the injury report with a knee ailment ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week Four matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Mike Evans not only played but produced a monster game. The veteran WR caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 33-16 win.

Evans and the Buccaneers took the field on Thursday night to face the Atlanta Falcons in a Week Five NFC South showdown. The five-time Pro Bowl wideout scored two touchdowns in the first half, per Clutchpoints on X. And, Evans reached an epic personal milestone, scoring his 100th career touchdown, according to the NFL’s official account on X.

Evans entered the game with 97 career receiving touchdowns and one return touchdown. His two first-half TD grabs on Thursday got him to an even 100 over his incredible 11-year career.

Mike Evans hit the century mark with a two-touchdown half for the Buccaneers

Through four and a half games in 2024, Evans has 22 receptions for 263 yards and five touchdowns. Evans carries a streak of 10 consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons into 2024. If he hits that total again this year, he would tie Jerry Rice for the all-time record of 11 straight 1,000 yard receiving campaigns.

Evans is certainly capable of reaching the incredible mark. He’s coming off a 79-catch, 1,255 yard effort in 2023. However, he will need to pick up his pace of 53.5 receiving yards per game a bit to get to 1,000 on the season – and that’s assuming he plays all 17 games.

Buccaneers' starting quarterback Baker Mayfield proved he’s capable of playing at a high level after a big win over the Eagles in Week Four. Tampa Bay improved to 3-1 with last week’s victory. The team leads the Falcons 24-17 at halftime on Thursday. A win would give the Buccaneers a two-game lead over Atlanta in the division.