The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a get-right game in Week 4. Instead, they drew a tough matchup against a Philadelphia Eagles team that wants revenge for last year's playoff blowout. Tampa Bay is still a little banged up, but they should have two of their offensive weapons active against Philadelphia despite being questionable on the injury report.

Buccaneers running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving are both expected to play on Sunday against the Eagles, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Irving is questionable with a hamstring injury. White is also questionable with food poisoning, but he is already feeling better according to a source.

Tampa Bay's backfield is suddenly a two-headed monster with the addition of Bucky Irving. Rachaad White is still the team's early-down back who gets a ton of targets in the passing game. However, Irving is a much more efficient runner on the ground. He is averaging a whopping 6.2 yards per carry, which is impressive considering he has rushed 25 times through three weeks.

The Buccaneers will be without right tackle Luke Goedeke, who is still in concussion protocol. Goedeke has been absent from the lineup since Week 2. They will also be without both Calijah Kancey (calf) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) on defense.

Previewing Eagles at Buccaneers in Week 4

This game should be very different from last season's playoff matchup between the Buccaneers and Eagles.

Philadelphia was a shell of its mighty self at the end of the 2023 season. The Eagles have not looked perfect in 2024, and are dealing with injuries of their own, but they are dominant with Saquon Barkley. Tampa's defense will be thoroughly tested for the entire afternoon.

That being said, it may be the Buccaneers offense on Eagles defense that is the matchup to watch in this game. Philadelphia has a ton of young pieces on their defense who have played well through three weeks, but they have not been perfect. If Baker Mayfield can play a clean game, he can give the Buccaneers a chance to hang around. Otherwise, the home team may be in for an ugly afternoon against a superior opponent who is looking for revenge.

The Eagles are -1.5 favorites despite being on the road.

Eagles at Buccaneers will kick off at 1PM ET on Sunday in Tampa Bay.