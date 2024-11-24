Baker Mayfield has come a long way with his throwing mechanics and accuracy during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it is his resilience that has allowed him to revive his NFL career and rise toward the upper echelon of quarterbacks. His supreme toughness was on full display in Sunday's 30-7 win against the New York Giants (2-9).

After helping the Bucs (5-6) build an insurmountable lead, Mayfield's day appeared to be over when he suffered a stinger in the fourth quarter. The Pro Bowl QB was quickly labeled as questionable to return, with many assuming that head coach Todd Bowles would keep him parked on the sidelines for the remainder of this annihilation.

But those who watched Mayfield dance around the defense for a rushing touchdown in the first half or lay out a block for running back Bucky Irving in the fourth know that he always puts the team above his own well-being. The former No. 1 draft pick stayed in the game, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, demonstrating his resolute commitment to his craft. He did not throw another pass, but the message was sent loud and clear. This underdog has a supersized bite.

Baker Mayfield continues to excel for Buccaneers

Mayfield did not toss a passing TD but carved up the Giants' defense all the same. He finishes with 24-of-30 passing for 294 yards to go with his aforementioned rushing score. The Bucs leader trusted Irving, the returning Mike Evans and the defense, among others, to get the job done in MetLife Stadium.

True to form, he added some flare to the proceedings, using New York quarterback Tommy DeVito's celebration against him. Fans may not be in agreement on how they feel about Baker Mayfield, but they must acknowledge his endless determination. He has one week to get right in time for a divisional meeting with the Carolina Panthers (3-8).