Baker Mayfield's football journey has been a humbling and fairly improbable experience, but you may not know it based on his most recent celebration.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback executed a gutsy and remarkable rush into the end zone during the first half of Sunday's game versus the New York Giants to put his team up 23-0. He then chose to roast opposing quarterback Tommy DeVito and the home crowd in the Meadowlands, doing the Italian QB's trademarked celebration, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov Despite being rare for his position, Mayfield has no qualms about embracing the villain role.

The 2023 Pro Bowl selection carries a massive chip on his shoulder, which is a big reason why he is playing in the first year of a $100 million contract. He is putting together a magnificent effort on the road, completing 24-of-30 passes for 296 yards at time of print. The Buccaneers' 4-6 record is overshadowing what has been another impressive entry in the Book of Baker.

Though, the story of the 6-foot-1 signal-caller cannot properly be told without including his occasionally outspoken and brash nature. Mayfield caught flack for comments he made about now-former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in 2019, which he says were taken out of context. He also claimed that NFL icon Tom Brady contributed to a “high-strung” environment in Tampa during the end of his tenure with the franchise. Simply put, Mayfield likes to talk.

Buccaneers fans are stoked to have Baker Mayfield under center

Those who have seen No. 6 in commercials should know that he is well-suited for the camera, but he can sometimes get carried away. While many will consider it unnecessary and ungracious to mock a young backup QB, Buccaneers fans are eating it all up. They truly appreciate the confidence and energy Baker Mayfield brings to their football team and will ardently defend him.

His numbers are making even more noise than his trolling, though. The 29-year-old is completing a sterling 70.6 percent of his passes and has over 2,800 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns this season. Mayfield will receive plenty of backlash from the Northeast region, to which Bucs fans will surely reply, “fuhgeddaboudit.”

Tampa Bay is currently blanking New York 30-0 in the second half.