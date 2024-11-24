The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 7’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at 4-2 on the season. The Buccaneers set a franchise record with 594 yards of offense against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 and Tampa Bay looked like legitimate contenders. Then disaster struck as the team lost wideout Chris Godwin to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7. Veteran receiver Mike Evans injured his hamstring in the same game and has been sidelined since.

The Buccaneers are on a four-game losing streak since their 51-27 thrashing of the Saints as the team has dropped to 4-6 on the season. However, help could be on the way as Evans appears ready to make his long-awaited return.

The 11th-year veteran is expected to suit up for the Bucs against the Giants in Week 12, per Adam Schefter on X. He’s officially listed as questionable with a hamstring strain.

Evans was able to practice in full on Thursday but he only got in limited sessions on Wednesday and Friday. Still, the team anticipates having the wideout back this Sunday as Tampa Bay looks to turn their season around after four straight losses.

Buccaneers’ wideout Mike Evans is set to return from injury in Week 12

While Evans missed three games, he’s had four weeks to rest his hamstring as the Buccaneers are coming off their Week 11 bye. Week 12 was always considered the target for the receiver’s return. However, given his questionable status, Evans is clearly still bothered by the hamstring injury. In an effort to keep him healthy, the Buccaneers could put Evans on a snap count on Sunday, playing him on crucial downs while limiting his overall exposure.

Evans injury is threatening his 1,000-yard receiving season streak. Coming into 2024, the Pro Bowl WR had an incredible 10 straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards. He’s one season shy of tying Jerry Rice for the all-time record of 11 straight seasons with 1,000 yards.

In seven games this year, Evans has 26 catches for 335 yards and six touchdowns. With seven games remaining in the regular season, Evans would have to go on a legendary run to keep his streak alive. It’s possible but certainly a long shot. He did reach a remarkable milestone this season when he scored his 100th career touchdown in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Still, Evans is more concerned with helping Tampa Bay reach the playoffs than personal accomplishments. While the Buccaneers are just 4-6, they’re within reach of the 6-5 Falcons in a very winnable NFC South.

The Bucs travel to New York to take on the Giants in Week 12. New York released longtime starting quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday. The 2-8 Giants will turn to Tommy DeVito for the remainder of the season while keeping an eye on the college ranks for their quarterback of the future.