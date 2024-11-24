The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pouring it on the New York Giants during during their Week 23 clash. In the process, the Buccaneers have shown off their newfound rushing attack.

Tampa Bay became the first team in 2024 to see four different players score a rushing touchdown in a single game, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker and Rachaad White all found the end zone.

The four rushing scores have given the Buccaneers a steep 30-7 lead with less than 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. With a 23-0 halftime lead, Tampa Bay was able to cruise to victory in Week 12.

Tucker got the party started, opening up the scoring with a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Irving and Mayfield followed it up with six and 10-year rushing scores in the second quarter. And White got into the action with a one-yard TD in the third.

Tampa Bay came into the week ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing, averaging 125.3 yards per game. They haven't had a true breakout back, although Irving led the way coming into the week, with 492 yards and four touchdowns. White, who entered the year as RB1, had 306 yards and a touchdown before Week 12.

The Buccaneers will continue to rely on Mayfield's legs, and Tucker now appears to be getting a larger role with the team. Upon Mike Evan's return from injury, fans and pundits were excited to witness Tampa Bay's pass game. But on Sunday, it was the team's running backs that stole the show.

It's fair to mention their impressive feat came against a reeling Giants team. However, it's the exact type of game the Buccaneers were hoping for coming out of their bye. A win moves Tampa Bay to 5-6 on the season. As they continue to chase a playoff spot, the Bucs are hopeful their versatile running back room can help lead them to glory.