The romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has made its way to Highmark Stadium. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen caught the attention of football fans both in person and on X as he evoked the name of the famous pop star during a pre-snap situation.

The Bills made a move on Josh Norman that has fans talking prior to Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers. Buffalo also got a crushing update on tight end Dawson Knox prior to the game that few would ever have believed would happen.

On Thursday night, the Bills found themselves leading Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Field. The action unfolded with Allen calling out to his teammates and that's when the surprising phrase was stated.

"TAYLOR SWIFT, TAYLOR SWIFT" Need to know what this Josh Allen audible is 😭 (via @NFLonPrime)pic.twitter.com/HkcPDC35bb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 27, 2023

“He's saying JR Smith, JR Smith,” one fan said about Allen's commands to his Buffalo teammates.

Other fans on X claimed to hear ‘JR Smith' as well. Smith, of course, is a former teammate of ex-Cleveland Cavaliers legend LeBron James.

Other readers shared laughing and crying emojis as they attempted to decipher what Allen was saying at the time. Another read called Swift and Kelce a ‘power couple' after hearing Allen's words in the huddle and said that the Chiefs tight end and the pop music sensation are ‘taking over football.'

Still another reader noted that Allen said the name LeBron James earlier as part of his audibles package with the Bills on the night. Allen won't be mistaken for Peyton Manning any time soon in regards to his pre-snap reads, but he sure did gain himself more than a few new fans after his performance on Thursday, both prior to and after the huddle.

The Buccaneers tied the game up at 10 to 10 shortly after Allen's audible, suggesting that he may have made a bad luck mistake with his call prior to the snap.