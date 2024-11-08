The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a crucial Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. If Baker Mayfield were to miss the contest, the Buccaneers would be in dire straits.

However, Mayfield has been removed from the injury report and will be under center against the 49ers, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He had been battling a toe injury throughout the week.

The Buccaneers have been reeling, losing both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to serious injuries. They enter Week 10 and 4-4 while the 49ers are 4-5. In terms of making the playoffs, this game could carry massive weight come the end of the season.

Mayfield will be returning to a 71.4 percent completion percentage, 2,389 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He ranks second in passing in touchdowns and fourth in both passing yards and completion percentage.

However, his last couple of outings have all been rollercoaster performances. He threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens, but also had two interceptions. He threw another two picks a week later, although it came with 330 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield avoided throwing an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs and had two touchdown throws, but just 200 yards passing.

As the Buccaneers look to turn things around, they'll need Baker Mayfield to add some consistency to his explosive play. His first step is simply being on the field, and he has passed that test. Tampa Bay will certainly monitor his toe as the game goes on, however.

Mayfield has become everything the Buccaneers have wanted and more at quarterback. Once declared a draft bust, he has now transformed into the team's quarterback of the present and future. Losing their two top receivers has taken a major bite out of the Buccaneers' playoff hopes. But if Mayfield is at the top of his game, Tampa has to like their chances.