The animosity that is always present during college football's rivalry week escalated to dangerous levels on Saturday, as multiple postgame brawls broke out on the field. There was one common theme that ignited these unfortunate altercations– flag planting. Debates about sportsmanship are now sweeping the nation, with many calling for the end of the celebratory practice. Baker Mayfield staunchly disagrees with that viewpoint.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback famously engaged in flag planting himself after his Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus back in 2017, so it is no surprise that he sees little problem with the ritual. Mayfield believes the real issue is players' reaction to the flag planting, which some perceive to be both excessive and bitter.

“I'll say this: OU-Texas does it every time they play,” he said, via Fox Sports. “It's not anything special. You take your ‘L' and you move on. I'll leave it at that.”

Tensions reached a boiling point in Saturday's rivalry games

The 2023 Pro Bowl selection's simplification of postgame rivalry antics neglects the innate pride that players feel when it comes to protecting the dignity of their home turf. Yes, the obvious way to prevent needless boasting is by winning the game, but when the clock strikes zero, emotionally-charged athletes are not typically keen on letting their sworn nemesis land another blow.

Michigan football sought to celebrate its huge road victory versus No. 2 Ohio State by leaving its mark on its foe's field, but the Buckeyes responded with steadfast resistance. Bedlam ensued, punches were thrown, police sprung into action and pepper spray was used during this ugly conflict. The two schools are being fined $100,000 thousand each for creating the wild scene.

Skirmishes also occurred in the aftermath of Florida-Florida State and North Carolina-NC State, both of which were triggered by the act of flag planting. Is it time for the NCAA to step in?

Baker Mayfield wants rivalries to be preserved

Promoting passion while simultaneously curtailing violence in football can be trickier than one wants to admit. Self-respect, school spirit, adrenaline and testosterone could combine to form a volatile environment. The emotion that hovers above stadiums when two enemy programs clash, along with the pageantry and various customs that accompany the annual battle, is what enables the college game to uniquely and effectively stand out.

Baker Mayfield, who achieved some notable franchise history en route to the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win versus the Carolina Panthers on Sunday night, cares deeply about keeping tradition intact. He does not want to see any sort of ban placed on flag planting.

“College football's meant to have rivalries,” the former Heisman Trophy winner said, per Fox Sports, after fighting through injury to throw for 235 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. “It's like the Big 12 banning the ‘Horns down' signal… Let the boys play.”

Many fans share Mayfield's stance about flag planting, but they also just saw enough evidence to know that “taking an L” is easier said than done.