The Michigan football team miraculously pulled off an upset on the road against Ohio State on Saturday. The Wolverines were huge underdogs ahead of this matchup, but they picked up their fourth straight win in the rivalry. After the game, things got chippy as Michigan was celebrating their victory on the field, and Ohio State players didn't like it.

Ohio State didn't do enough on the football field for the fourth straight year, but they were very active after the final whistle. Michigan won The Game, and they were celebrating with a Block M flag at midfield. They did this after their win in Columbus in 2022. Texas did it to Michigan earlier this season. It's common in college football, but Ohio State players didn't like it.

A massive skirmish broke out after the game because of this, and Michigan quarterback Davis Warren thinks that Ohio State should've done something during the game if they didn't want the Wolverines celebrating.

“We’re going to win in your house and we’re gonna plant the flag,” Davis Warren said after the game, according to a post from Alejandro Zúñiga. “You should’ve done something about it.”

At the end of the day, Ohio State has to know that if they lose this game, Michigan is going to celebrate. If the Buckeyes had won, the Wolverines would not have celebrated. It's as simple as that.

The regular season is now over for both of these teams, and Michigan finishes the year 7-5. They will wait and see what bowl game they will be heading to. The Buckeyes should still be able to make the College Football Playoff as they are currently ranked #2 in the country, so it would be surprising if they drop out of the top-12.

This was a golden opportunity for Ryan Day and Ohio State to get a win against Michigan, and they couldn't get it done.