The Ohio State football game against Michigan will be remembered for its violent altercation after the game, when football players from both schools started a brawl on the field. The altercation was stopped by law enforcement, who had to use pepper spray to restrain players in the fight.

Ohio State university police say an officer was injured in the melee, which lasted about five minutes.

“One OSUPD officer was injured during the postgame altercation and transported for medical attention. No additional details to share at this time,” the university said, per ESPN.

Ohio State police are continuing to probe the situation.

“I don't know all the details of it, but I know these guys are looking to put a flag on our field and our guys weren't going to let that happen,” Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said. “I'll find out exactly what happened. But this is our field and certainly we're embarrassed of the fact that we lost the game, but there's some prideful guys in this team that weren't going to just let that happen.”

Ohio State has now lost to Michigan four years in a row, which may have contributed to the frustrations shown on the field.

Inside the Ohio State-Michigan football altercation

The Ohio State football altercation at the end of the game, came after a 13-10 loss to the Wolverines. It was a devastating blow to the College Football Playoff hopes of the Buckeyes.

After the game, Michigan players tried to plant a school flag at mid-field. That didn't go over well with Ohio State football players, and an altercation soon ensued. The pushing and shoving escalated, and university police had to step in which led to the injury.

“It was emotions on both sides,” Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore said. “I did see they had the flag and guys were waving it around and their guys charged us. There's emotion on both sides. It can't happen. Rivalry games get heated, especially this one, it's the biggest one in the country, so we got to handle that one better.”

Michigan football player Kalel Mullings also bemoaned the incident.

“For such a great game, you hate to see stuff like that after the game,” he said. “This is bad for the sport and bad for college football, but at the end of the day, some people have got to learn how to lose. You can't be fighting and stuff just because you lost a game. All that fighting — we had 60 minutes, we had four quarters to do all that fighting, and now, people want to talk and fight. … People have got to be better.”

Time will tell what kind of fallout comes from this incident.