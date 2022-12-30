By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

A supposed Christmas gift for a family in Tampa Bay turned out to nearly be a disaster for everyone on board. A family renting a helicopter in Florida found themselves in danger after they were forced to make an emergency sea landing. Luckily, everyone on board was safe thanks to the efforts of bystanders. One of those bystanders was Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert, who was on a personal watercraft, per the Tampa Bay Times.

“Among the bystanders who helped rescue the family from the water was Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who was on a personal watercraft at the time.”

Hunter Hupp and his family was on a helicopter ride over Tampa Bay when the pilot reported that they had an engine failure. The pilot was forced to land the plane at sea, where all four members of the party escaped. Blaine Gabbert, the backup to Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, and other bystanders then proceeded to help ferry the passenger to the nearby shores.

Blaine Gabbert has been a member of the Buccaneers since 2019, when he signed with Tampa Bay. He was the backup during their magical Super Bowl run in 2020, supporting Tom Brady from the benches. That earned him his first ring in the league since being drafted 10th overall by the Jaguars back in 2011.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the helicopter crash, with Hupp, his parents, and the pilot coming out relatively unscathed. Luckily, the Buccaneers QB and other bystanders were quick to help out the family during that dangerous situation.