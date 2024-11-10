Things aren’t very easy for Baker Mayfield without one of his best protectors, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting better play on the defensive line. And on a side note, Tom the GOAT praised Todd Bowlkes with his “blow up your battleship” line.

Brady said Bowles comes in hard and heavy as a defensive play-caller, according to a post on X by Jenna Laine.

Tom Brady on Todd Bowles as a defensive play-caller: “He wants a street fight. He wants to blow up your battleship.”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has aggressive approach

Unfortunately for Bowles, his approach doesn’t necessarily apply to the offensive end of the field. The Buccaneers had a chance to beat two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City with a two-point conversion. Bowles decided to stay conservative and the Buccaneers lost in overtime.

Bowles said he gave minor consideration to going for the win, according to nbcsports.com.

“I mean, we talked about it as a staff going down there (to the end zone),” Bowles said. “Going forward we understood we were going for one and we were going to get it into overtime. We felt we had momentum with moving the ball on offense. (And) we thought defensively we could hold them to three and get the ball back and either tie them or beat them that way, as well. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

It’s interesting Brady’s comments came the week after Bowles’ timid decision making. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said he didn’t lobby for the attempt.

“No, I didn’t lobby for [two],” Mayfield said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I mean, hindsight is 20/20 when you look at it. [We] had a little momentum there on the long drive. They were gassed a little bit but, you know, hindsight is 20/20. . . . You’re hoping to win the coin toss. I’m not a fan of the overtime rules. Obviously it’s gotten us twice now so, yeah, overtime rules — not the best.”