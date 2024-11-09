The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again coming off a close loss, this time to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. It was their third straight defeat, and they are now two games behind the division leading Atlanta Falcons. The overtime 30-24 loss to the Chiefs on Monday was the second time the Bucs lost in extra time without an offensive possession. Defensively, it wasn't the best outing for Tampa Bay, but head coach Todd Bowles did take the time to commend defensive linemen Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey on Friday.

“This was probably the best game I’ve seen Vita play since I’ve been here,” Bowles stated to the press, including the Tampa Bay Times. “He dominated inside, not just in the pass game but in the run game as well, from tackle to tackle. Calijah got off the ball as well, tackling Mahomes, and getting him out in space was unbelievable. … I think those two guys being healthy have started to come into their own.”

Vea is one of the team captains, and the Bucs hope that Kancey can turn into an impact player like his fellow defensive lineman. Both players are former first rounders taken by general manager Jason Licht. Also, they have both excelled in Bowles' scheme. Vea has turned into one of the best defensive linemen in the league, and routinely causes headaches for opposing offensive coordinators. Kancey has shown flashes of being a high impact player like Vea. Can the duo help stop the Bucs' losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday?

Buccaneers look to rebound against 49ers before bye week

The duo of Vea and Kancey will try their best to live in the opposing backfield on Sunday. The 49ers are going to be a tough matchup, and they are finally welcoming back running back Christian McCaffrey. The Buccaneers may be at home, but this might be the hardest test they'll face for the rest of the year. If they can win, then they will maintain their second place standing and stay within striking distance of the Falcons. Furthermore, they would go into their off week at .500, which is a better position than 4-6.

Tampa Bay's second half features mostly games against teams that are also under .500, as back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys in December are the stoutest tilts they will have. A win Sunday can set them up for yet another NFC South title run. Can they win the division from right under the Falcons' clutches? If history has any say in the matter, then a Tampa Bay NFC South win will happen once again.