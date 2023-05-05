Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Following Tom Brady’s retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned to free agent Baker Mayfield as their potential next starting quarterback. For former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, Mayfield gives Tampa Bay more upside than any quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Arians said he had Mayfield ranked higher than any of the top four quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class. That includes Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud who went No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. While Mayfield has struggled throughout his career, Arians doesn’t think it means the QB is a bust, via Scott Reynolds of the Pewter Report.

“I can honestly say out of these four, I had Baker rated higher,” Arians said. “That’s an honest opinion, coming out of Oklahoma.”

“That’s not chopped liver,” Arians said of Mayfield being a former No. 1 overall pick. “He had a tough time playing hurt and things didn’t work in Cleveland. That happens to a lot of guys. Timmy Couch was no bust . Timmy Couch got broken the hell up in Cleveland. I coached him. Helluva player.”

With Young and Stroud going first and second, Florida’s Anthony Richardson was the next QB off the board at No. 4. Kentucky’s Will Levis went early in the second round. But of all these quarterbacks, Bruce Arians wants Mayfield.

Mayfield comes to the Buccaneers looking to revitalize his career. Without Tom Brady, Tampa Bay is starting over at the quarterback position. He may not be a shiny new NFL Draft QB, but Arians thinks Baker Mayfield could be an even better prize for the Buccaneers.