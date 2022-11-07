Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Cade Otton made his first NFL touchdown in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, and sure enough, the first person that came to his mind was his mom.

Otton, who lost his mom Sally last September, dedicated the touchdown to his late mother. The rookie tight end got emotional as he shared his belief that Sally would have been so proud had she been there to see his momentous milestone.

“Obviously, I miss my mom and think about her right away. I know she’d be so proud of me… and happy that she got to watch me do it,” Otton said, per Buccaneers Twitter.

Sure enough, Cade Otton made her mom and whole family proud. Not only did he score the game-winning TD for the Buccaneers, but he was also pivotal in bringing the ball downfield to put the team in position to win. His 28-yard gain off a Tom Brady catch with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter started the epic comeback, and it just looks right that he was also the one to finish it off for the victory.

It’s definitely just the first of many more TDs to come for Otton. While his mother won’t be there to see him make more history, there is no doubt that the youngster will keep making his mom proud.

The Buccaneers improved to 4-5 on the season with the win. They will be facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, albeit in neutral ground as they play in Germany.