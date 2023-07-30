The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't appear to have much going for them as they enter the 2023 campaign, but one guy who should provide fans with a bit of excitement is rookie defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Unfortunately, Kancey was carted off the field with an injury at the Bucs latest practice, raising concerns that he could have suffered a severe injury.

Kancey was selected as the 19th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after a stellar college career at Pittsburgh, and figured to immediately have a starting spot saved for him on the defensive line. Kancey's injury could change things, though, as Tampa's head coach Todd Bowles said that the rookie lineman suffered a calf strain and is set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Via James Palmer:

“Todd Bowles says 1st-round pick DT Calijah Kancey has a calf strain and will get an MRI.”

Anytime you see a player get carted off with an injury in the NFL, you tend to fear the worst, but this is a fairly positive update for Kancey. Of course, chances are he will miss some time with this injury, but he will almost certainly find his way back onto the field at some point this season, which makes this a decent update for the Bucs.

Kancey's MRI results will be worth keeping an eye on, as they will determine how much time he is forced to miss, but for the most part, it seems like Tampa dodged a bullet here. Kancey will be hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible, as he appears to be set to play an integral role on the Buccaneers defensive line in his rookie campaign.