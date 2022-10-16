Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was initially allowed to return to the game before departing. While Brate didn’t play in the Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he returned for Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, he suffered another head injury and had to be taken off the field on a spine board.

The good news is Brate was moving his extremities as he was being taken off, but this is really scary stuff, especially considering it’s the second head injury suffered in three week. Obviously, the Buccaneers ruled Brate out for the rest of the game.

There has been plenty of controversy in the NFL revolving around concussions of late. It took center stage with the Tua Tagovailoa debacle, resulting in changes to the league’s concussion protocol.

The Brate situation was also an obvious screw-up. Brate had to leave the game after a big hit, but he was allowed to return to the game because the spotters believed he was hit in the shoulder and not the head. The Buccaneers tight end returned but then left the game shortly after that when it was clear he was suffering from a concussion. This drew plenty of criticism from around the NFL.

Let’s now hope this latest Cameron Brate head injury is nothing too serious. It wasn’t a pretty sight on the field, but it’s good that he was able to move his extremities.