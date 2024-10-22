Just seven games into the 2024 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers slot receiver Chris Godwin's season is likely over with a devastating injury suffered on Monday Night Football. With just one minute left, Godwin got dragged down after a short catch and immediately gestured to his foot.

As he was getting carted off, many noticed Godwin's expression and demeanor. The hobbled former All-Pro had a nonchalant look on his face and appeared to say, “Back to work,“ to the trainer holding onto his foot.

Expand Tweet

The injury was later confirmed to be a dislocated ankle that is expected to require a potential season-ending surgery, Tom Pelissero reported.

The loss will be a catastrophic blow to the Buccaneer's offense. Godwin was the team's leading receiver through Week 7 with 50 catches for 576 receiving yards. Mike Evans is a distant second on the team in both categories with 26 catches for 335 yards. With his impressive numbers roughly halfway through the year, Godwin was on pace for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Before going down, Godwin brought in seven of his nine targets but only managed 65 yards. His final stat line was third on the team in receiving yards for the game. Evans posted just one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown as he appeared to be playing through a nagging hamstring injury.

Currently in the final year of his contract, Godwin will become a free agent in the 2025 offseason.

Buccaneers fall to 4-3 with Monday Night Football loss

The Buccaneers' biggest concern in Week 7 was Godwin's injury, but the team's 41-31 loss also dropped them to 4-3 on the year. Tampa Bay is still tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.

Despite the loss, the Buccaneers had a lot of positives to take away from the game. Baker Mayfield threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns but added two interceptions. Tight end Cade Otton shockingly was his top target on the night, hauling in eight passes for 100 yards.

The team entered the game teasing a “three-headed backfield” — consisting of Rachaad White, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker — and delivered on the awkward promise. However, it would be the veteran White leading the way with 111 total scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scores came through the air as his 71 receiving yards were second on the team behind Otton.

The Buccaneers will stay home in Week 8 and host the Falcons with the divisional lead on the line. Atlanta is coming off a 34-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, which ended its three-game win streak.