Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is getting bad news about his injury. Godwin will require surgery for a dislocated ankle, per NFL Network. The receiver is expected to miss the rest of the year.

Godwin's injury news means his time in Tampa Bay might be at an end. The wideout is becoming a free agent, and will be widely sought after. Godwin had 576 receiving yards this season before getting hurt.

Tampa Bay would love to be able to keep Godwin. The wideout was certainly finding his stride with the team, and was a valuable asset in the passing offense. The Buccaneers are 4-3 on the season.

Buccaneers must find answers on offense to keep up the wins

Tampa Bay will now have to rely on other receivers to keep up the pace in the passing game. The team's leading wideout now that Godwin is out is Mike Evans, who has 335 receiving yards. Evans is also battling injury problems; he hurt his hamstring in the team's latest game against the Baltimore Ravens. Tampa Bay is clearly banged up in the receiver room.

Godwin's loss clearly hurts the team. He had five touchdown receptions on the year. The receiver had two performances this season with more than 100 receiving yards, including a two touchdown performance in a win against the New Orleans Saints.

“This absolutely sucks,” Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said, per ESPN. “Yeah, it sucks for our team, but Chris deserves better than that. He's an unbelievable guy. An unbelievable teammate. Obviously, you guys have seen — he's played extraordinary this year. Got a heavy heart right now.”

Godwin will undergo an MRI before his surgery. The medical tests are meant to determine the extent of the damage to Godwin's ankle.

The Buccaneers are tied for first in the NFC South. Tampa Bay's next game is against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Atlanta is 4-3 on the year.