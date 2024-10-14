After a sweet victory over a division rival, which included a franchise record, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles said he envisions a “three-headed monster” in the backfield, according to a post on X by Buccaneers’ beat writer Rick Stroud.

“The performance by RB Sean Tucker, who had 136 yards and a TD on 14 carries and another receiving touchdown, means he will join Rachaad White and Bucky Irving more in the backfield. “It's definitely worthy of him making it a three-headed monster.”

The Buccaneers had a lot of positive offensive performances in the 51-27 win over the Saints in Week 6. Tucker led the way, front and center, gaining 136 yards on his 14 carries while Bucky Irving managed only 81 on equal attempts.

Bucs RB Sean Tucker opened some eyes

Tucker’s rookie year didn’t go as well as hoped. He carried 15 times and gained only 23 yards. In one game, and one fewer attempt, he eased those bad memories. Bowles seemed to view the latest version as the actual player the Buccaneers picked up last year, according to tampabay.com.

“This is the Sean Tucker we thought we would get when we got him last year, and he’s coming into his own,” Bowles said.

Bowles added Tucker has earned more chances, according to wfla.com.

“(Tucker) took advantage of his opportunities,” Bowles said. “He ran away from some tackles, some linebackers. He ran through the hole, he cut back, he made some great plays, he caught the ball well out of the backfield, so that gives us three-headed monsters.”

It’s interesting Bowles jumped so fast to support Tucker after he held back when Bucky Irving excelled earlier this year, according to nfl.com.

“We're going to need Bucky and Rachaad all year,” Bowles said. “Bucky has some scheme runs that worked and Rachaad had some that didn't. That doesn't mean he is playing better — that means we couldn't get the (holes) open when we had Rachaad back there. We're going to use them both all year. How they play and how much they play will change every game, so it's going to be no different.”

What do the other players think of Tucker?

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield expressed a positive review of Tucker.

“For guys to be able to step in and play like that? That’s more than just the next man up mentality,” Mayfield said. “That’s a huge jump he just took (Sunday) and I’m really, really happy for him.”

One of the reasons Mayfield and others are rooting for Tucker is the tough setback he had before the 2023 scouting combine. Tucker didn’t get drafted, but the Buccaneers gave him a shot. And Tucker said hard work played a role in Sunday’s game.

“It’s just a testament to all the hard work I’ve been put into the game,” Tucker said. “And the work I did growing up. From me being here and getting an opportunity to show what I can do.”