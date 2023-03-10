The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue their buzz-worthy offseason with even more breaking news, as fifth-year lineman and 2022 team captain Vita Vea has agreed to restructure his contract, as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on March 10.

A large chunk of the 28-year-old’s $12.5 million salary will be converted into a signing bonus, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times further reported, while the move will ultimately free up about $9 million in cap space for the organization.

This marks the second time that Vita Vea has had to restructure his four-year, $71 million contract, with a similar situation happening last offseason where the veteran helped free up $7.64 million in cap space for the Bucs.

A five-year pro and a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, the seasoned defensive tackle is coming off yet another strong season in Tampa Bay, as he finished the year off with 31 total tackles and one forced fumble in 14 starts.

Headlined by the recently retired Tom Brady’s dead cap hit of $35 million, the Buccaneers find themselves slightly more than $49 million over the $224.8 million salary cap, which is a threshold they must cut down to prior to March 15’s 4 p.m. cutoff.

General Manager Jason Licht has been rather busy these last few weeks as he attempts to chip away at Tampa Bay’s inflated payroll.

Vea’s contract restructuring comes just days after the team’s decision to release offensive lineman Donovan Smith and is a likely precursor to the impending departure of veteran running back Leonard Fournette, who Jenna Laine of ESPN reported back on February 28 is expected to be released.