David Moore Jr. embarrassed the Eagles' defense right there.

The Philadelphia Eagles' stop unit carried a big question mark into Monday night's playoff game in the NFC wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, and it got exposed yet again early in the contest, with Bucs wide receiver David Moore Jr. escaping Philly's defense for the game's first touchdown.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield found Moore wide open during that play and Moore did the rest of the heavy lifting, thanks also in large part to the Eagles' fault defense that allowed the wide receiver to waltz his way into the end zone. Two Eagles defenders were even seen crashing into each other in a failed effort to prevent Moore from scoring the touchdown.

Wow. Bucs WR David Moore jukes out Eagles defenders to walk untouched into the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown. Great ball from Baker Mayfield and great YAC from Moore. Bucs 10, Eagles 0.pic.twitter.com/EKMZpzNojx — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 16, 2024

Moore was not expected by many to deliver a big play in the Eagles game, as he only had 94 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions and seven targets back in the 2023 NFL regular season. But it did not take him long in the wild-card game to make his presence felt, as his touchdown put the Buccaneers ahead by 10 points in the first period. While most eyes were on the likes of star wide receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Moore stepped up and capitalized on a golden opportunity to give Tampa Bay a big lift early.

The Eagles have been vulnerable against the pass all season long and the Buccaneers are looking determined to take advantage of that seemingly leaky stop unit that finished the regular season 30th in the league with 252.7 passing yards allowed per outing.