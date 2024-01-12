The collapsing Philadelphia Eagles, the rising Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monday Night Football and Super Wild Card Weekend. Here's how to watch.

Monday Night Football on Super Wild Card Weekend is the perfect end to the first few days of playoff action. And while the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have been low on the list of fun games to watch about a month ago, now it is quite the intriguing matchup. The Eagles have been in free fall, going 1-5 to end their season after starting 10-1. They even gave up the division to the Dallas Cowboys. And things are…not great in Philly. Tampa Bay is among the least inspiring teams to make it to the playoffs, sneaking in to win the NFC South on a tiebreaker with the New Orleans Saints. However, they are riding a 5-1 stretch into the playoffs and will be at home as division winners. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup and how to watch it.

How to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers:

Monday Night Football remains on ESPN, even in the playoffs. Ever since the addition of the No. 7 seeds and the beginning of Super Wild Card Weekend, it's even been able to be on Monday night. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth for the call, likely enjoying the nice Florida weather compared to their counterparts calling the AFC playoff games.

Date: Monday, Jan. 15 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa Bay, Florida

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Eagles -3 | O/U 43.5

Eagles' storylines

What is wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles? Despite entering the postseason on a 1-5 stretch, they are still three-point favorites on the road against the Buccaneers. But what's going on with them? They've struggled to move the ball, stop teams from scoring against them, and put the ball in the end zone. Philly has still put an impressive body of work together during the first 60% of the season and has the talent to find their way. They better, or a loss to the Buccaneers will complete one of the most impressive collapses in recent memory.

Jalen Hurts has been below average. The whole offense has been careless with the football. They've turned the ball over 12 times in the last six games. Their formula back in Week 3 was complete domination over the Bucs. They outgained them by just about 300 yards and limited the Bucs to under 200 passing and rushing yards. Do they even have that in them anymore, though? Only time will tell.

Buccaneers' storylines:

The Buccaneers lost to the Eagles 25-11 back in Week 3, in September. This is not surprising, considering that the game started a 2-7 stretch for Tampa Bay and was in the midst of a 10-1 run for the Eagles. But now the tables have turned. The Bucs are at home, they're the hot team, and the formula is simple. Protect the ball, and play solid defense.

Baker Mayfield has been excellent this year, throwing for over 4,000 yards, 28 TDs, and just 10 INTs. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the only teammate wide receivers to go for 1,000 yards this year. They are capable of scoring on this beaten-up and worn-down Eagles team. Now, if they do win, do they have a chance against the class of the NFC, like San Francisco, Dallas, or Detroit? Who knows, but even beating a collapsing, talented team that had Super Bowl-winning aspirations earlier on would be impressive. And it's the playoffs; anything could happen.