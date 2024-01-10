The Chicago Bears could add one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL, Mike Evans in free agency this offseason.

The Chicago Bears have some questions to answer surrounding their future. They hold the No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, as well as the No. 9 pick. With Justin Fields rostered in Chicago, the Bears could take a quarterback or stick with Fields for the eventual future. NFL analyst Aaron Schatz believes the Bears will select a quarterback with the first overall pick and build around that young star.

“The Bears will use the No. 1 pick on a new quarterback and invest in that quarterback by signing Mike Evans, one of the top free agent wide receivers. Evans has 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons and would pair nicely with DJ Moore in this offense,” said Schatz, per ESPN.

Mike Evan would be a phenomenal addition to the Bears offense, but they need to figure out an answer at the quarterback position first. The Bears could trade the No. 1 overall pick and get a haul in return or keep the pick and take a player like Caleb Williams. Evans would be able to give either quarterback much-needed confidence in their young careers.

Evans could be used as a safety net for Fields or a rookie that comes into the equation. He's been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his entire career, establishing himself as one of the most reliable targets in the NFL. This would be a great scenario for the Bears to keep adding to an offense that's shown flashes of something special but hasn't been consistent enough to compete week by week.