The Atlanta Falcons were primed for a rebirth after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumped out as a strong regression candidate. But speculation ceases to matter when the games are played, and despite losing twice to the former, the Bucs snared their fourth straight NFC South title and fifth consecutive playoff berth on Sunday.

Conversely, Atlanta will be a postseason bystander for the seventh year in a row. An auspicious 6-3 start to the season was upended by an offensive drought before hope was temporarily restored in Week 18. At halftime, the Falcons led the Carolina Panthers, and the Buccaneers trailed the New Orleans Saints by double digits. If those outcomes held true by the end of the afternoon, the NFC playoff bracket would be quite different.

Football is not contested over 30 minutes, however. Baker Mayfield displayed his signature toughness and pocket mobility and the defense suppressed the Saints in the second half, earning a 27-19 win. Atlanta valiantly forced overtime against Carolina on the strength of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (21-of-38 for 312 yards and two touchdowns) and Bijan Robinson (28 carries for 170 yards, two TDs), but the team fell victim to the rejuvenated Bryce Young in overtime.

Last week's devastating loss to the Washington Commanders, also an OT defeat, proves to be the difference-maker. Falcons fans are understandably hurting. Former Buccaneers star defensive tackle Gerald McCoy does not care.

Buccaneers great makes Falcons' unsuccessful season sting a bit more

The 2013 First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection took to X, formerly Twitter and reposted a biting Shannon Sharpe message, directing it toward Atlanta fans.

“IF* your {team} doesn’t make the playoffs, I don’t want you 2 say play or offs until next season,” the Hall of Fame tight end and ESPN commentator said. “Matter of fact don’t use words like playground, playing, playtime, playbook, playmate, playlist, horseplay, child’s play, playmaker or any words with play or off in it.”

McCoy feels that Sharpe's words apply to the Dirty Birds. Although he did not leave the Buccaneers on the best of terms, the franchise great obviously remains emotionally invested in the team he called home for the first nine years of his NFL career. He is also still carrying some malice for his old divisional rival, or at least its fan base.

Gerald McCoy's statement should vex Falcons supporters as they gear up for another long offseason. Judging by Penix's three-game sample size, though, Tampa Bay could be wrestling with Atlanta for NFC South supremacy for the years to come. But the future does not concern the Bucs right now. They host the Commanders on Sunday night in the NFC Wild Card Round.