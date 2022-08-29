Here’s the starting bid for Tom Brady’s Buccaneers ‘retirement’ TD ball after it initially sold for $518,000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady caused quite a frenzy around the league when he announced his retirement from the NFL, then promptly unretired shortly after that. But Brady’s decision didn’t just shock the league. It literally changed the course of an entire auction.

Brady’s final touchdown pass from last year’s Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, believed to be the final score of his career, sold at an auction for $518,000 back in March.

Brady then retired the next day, leaving the buyer shocked. However, the sale ultimately didn’t go through, and the ball is back on the market, albeit with this new price tag. The Comeback has the details.

“Thankfully for the buyer, the seller and the auction house allowed him to void the sale. But now, the ball is back on the auction block yet again with a starting bid of $25,000 – a hefty price, but significantly less than the ball fetched last time.”

Tom Brady’s “final” touchdown ball is now back on the auction block. Only, it’s not actually his final touchdown ball. No wonder the price plummeted on the ball tossed by the Buccaneers star.

But the price also couldn’t fall too far, as this is still a Tom Brady touchdown ball we’re talking about here! In a listing on Lelands, the auctioneer makes note that while the Buccaneers quarterback is returning this year, there is still a “small chance” that this ball is the final one he throws for a score in the NFL.

Unlikely. What’s also unlikely is that the buyer will be wading into the auction waters again anytime soon after this wild experience.